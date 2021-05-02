If you walk in Albany’s South End, you’ll see plenty of mixed use properties and local businesses. You’ll also notice some fast food restaurants and smaller specialty stores. But developers say what the community is missing is a grocery store.

"If you want to get a head of lettuce or a head of cabbage, where do you go?” asks Travon Jackson, President of BlueLight Development Group and executive director of the African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region.

The South End is considered a food desert, meaning it’s difficult to buy fresh, affordable food and ingredients. Jackson and his team are working to change that.

They’re in the planning stages of transforming what was a McDonald’s on South Pearl Street into a grocery store. The property has been vacant since the end of 2019.

“Many people expressed to us that they thought it was going to be demolished or just left abandoned and vacant,” says Jackson, “I think that speaks to how real estate and space is viewed in the south end.”

Jackson says this wouldn’t only keep the building from falling into disrepair, but it will transform it into something the community needs.

Through collaboration with El Pilón Market, which has a location at 179 South Pearl Street, the plan is for the grocery store to also offer prepared and hot food.

Jackson says BlueLight plans to use existing drive-thru windows for food and pharmacy pickup.

“I think what’s really fun about having the drive-thru’s is the creativity and purpose. Someone asked if we were going to close them all and I said absolutely not,” says Jackson.

While the McDonald’s has been vacant, it’s served as an art display for much of the pandemic. Boarded up windows have become canvases for local artists, who last summer painted messages, like “Black freedom,” and quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.

Jackson says the murals will come down, but the boards will be returned to Albany Center Gallery and Albany Barn.

“I don’t know that they believed at the time that the building would be repurposed so quickly but I think that’s indicative of the spirit that you put into the universe and you put into the world,” says Jackson, “When you pay into being honest and having character that reflects peace and love among people, then that energy returns itself in the form of the needs of the people.”

The hope is to open the grocery store this fall.