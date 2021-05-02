Customers can once again shop for discounted home good and building materials at the Amherst Street ReStore in Buffalo.

Habitat for Humanity Buffalo opened the doors at it's Amherst Street ReStore Saturday for the first time after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The facility sells donations of new to gently-used furniture at a deep discount with all funds going towards the building of new homes through Habitat Buffalo.

Organizers say the non-profit suffered a big revenue loss due to COVID-19 and was forced to slow the pace of any new projects.

Habitat Buffalo says the renewed stream of income should help them get back on pace and serve more local families.

You can visit ReStore Amherst or the ReStore's second location on South Park Avenue Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.