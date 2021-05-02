With Mother's Day just around the corner, restaurants around Central New York are preparing to welcome in guests hoping to celebrate with family and friends.

If you're looking for take-out, outdoor dining, or just a preview of what some local favorites have in store for this Sunday, here are five places from the Southern Tier to Sylvan Beach to enjoy a Mother's Day meal with mom.

The Brewster Inn, Cazenovia

Known for their award-winning dining, this charming country inn on the southernmost end of Cazenovia Lake is sure to impress mom.

House concierge Jo Anne Bronson said a new back patio is under construction and may be ready in time for additional outdoor seating by Mother's Day. Seating on the outdoor terrace under an awning is available, she said.

Bronson said reservations are booked for that weekend, but patrons are encouraged to call for any openings as the day approaches.

There is limited indoor seating and patrons should call ahead for availability at (315) 655-9232. The restaurant is currently operating at 75% capacity with socially distanced tables.

The Brewster will be offering a full dinner menu for dine-in from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may also select dinner menu items for takeout all day.

A special brunch menu, featuring a house-made crème brûlée French toast topped with strawberries and fresh whipped cream, among other delicacies, will be available for pick-up only from 9 a.m. to noon on Mother’s Day. You can also call ahead for pick-up on Saturday.

Visit the Brewster Inn’s website for a full menu and information on how to place an order.

Ithaca Bakery, Ithaca

At Ithaca Bakery, there are plenty of brunch favorites to choose from – from house-whipped cream cheeses to doughnuts to select soups and sandwiches.

Leading up to and on Mother’s Day, an assortment of specialty cakes and pastries, including cookie pops and jumbo cupcakes decorated especially for mom will be available at all Ithaca Bakery locations.

For a Mother’s Day dinner, patrons are asked to place an order two days in advance for pick-up or delivery on Saturday or Sunday. Offerings include chicken riggies, garlic mashed potatoes and pastries. You can go to Ithaca Bakery’s online order portal or call (607) 273-7110 to place an order.

Dine-in, take-out, curbside pick-up and delivery options will be offered each day. No reservations are required. Ithaca Bakery co-owner Ramsey Brous said there is plenty of outdoor seating. Indoor seating is also offered at up to 50% capacity with tables spaced out. Masks are required at all times, except when seated to eat.

A full menu of Mother’s Day specials can be found on the Ithaca Bakery website.

Phoebe's Restaurant and Coffee Lounge, Syracuse

Phoebe’s Restaurant on East Genesee Street in Syracuse will be open on Mother’s Day, providing a special Mother’s Day menu. The specialty items, including a deep dish quiche and French toast bake, will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General manager Angie Knox said the restaurant is acclaimed for its crème brulee and French onion soup, which will also be offered on that day alongside a specialty drink, entrée and dessert menu.

Reservations are requested, as space is currently limited for inside dining only, Knox said. Tables are spaced apart to comply with COVID-19 protocols, with seating for up to 140 customers.

Knox said, as they are not usually open on Sundays, usual delivery options will not be available, but a to-go option would be honored for patrons who would prefer to take their brunch home.

To make a reservation or place an order to-go, call (315) 475-5154 or visit the Phoebe’s Restaurant website

Lost Dog Café & Lounge, Binghamton

The Lost Dog Café and Lounge on Water Street in Binghamton is a Southern Tier favorite, known for its upbeat environment. Co-owner Marie McKenna said that, as per tradition at the Lost Dog, mom will have her choice of a free mimosa or Bellini on Mother’s Day.

McKenna said she and the staff at the Lost Dog are very excited to be welcoming guests back for Mother’s Day, as they were closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The usual brunch menu, including eggs Benedict, stuffed French toast and fried chicken and waffles, will be offered on Sunday, alongside a few chef choice specials that McKenna said have yet to be announced.

The restaurant will be open on Sunday for dine-in only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with both indoor and outdoor seating options. Seating inside is currently at 75% capacity.

McKenna said they are requesting reservations, which can be made by emailing jade@lostdogcafe.net.

Boneyard BBQ at Carbone's Beachside, Sylvan Beach

Boneyard Barbecue at Carbone's Beachside in Sylvan Beach is offering an all-you-can-eat brunch on Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

The event will be dine-in only and run until 2 p.m. that day, priced at $22 for adults, including alcohol, and $11 for children.

Indoor dining will be at 75% capacity, although co-manager Cammy Kimball said the restaurant is working to prepare an outdoor seating option.

The Mother's Day menu includes all kinds of omelets — from the classic egg and cheese to lobster — chicken and waffles, crepes, three kinds of mimosa, Bloody Marys and more.

Kimball said reservations are being taken for the Mother's Day brunch, but walk-ins will be welcome. To make a reservation, call (315) 762-4280.

A full menu of Boneyard's offerings can be found on the Carbone's Beachside website.