ORLANDO, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl died early Sunday after a shooting at an Orlando WaWa, the Orlando Police Department said.

Gunshots were reported just before 1 a.m. to the WaWa at John Young Parkway and Silver Star Road, investigators said.

The victim, Tavyiah King, was located nearby in the 3600 block of Silver Star Road.

She was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where she later died, police said.

No other information on the shooting was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crimeline at **TIPS (8477) or 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.