PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Tom Artmann and his son took their boat onto Pewaukee Lake this Saturday, and they were on a mission.

“First day of fishing, trying to target some muskie today,” Artmann said.

What You Need To Know Fishing season opened in Wisconsin on May 1





Fishing License sales were up 8% in 2020





Fishing pros and bait shops are expecting another busy year

Were they lucky?

“Uh, no. Unsuccessful,” Artman laughed. "We saw four, though. He had four follow, so it was a good day.”

Despite not always catching fish, he and his son have been fishing on opening day in Wisconsin for years.

“It’s a great family sport, so it’s something you can do if you’re two-years-old or 82-years-old,” Artmann said.

It’s also a sport and hobby bait shops say has grown a lot in the past year, as people found new, socially distant fun during the pandemic.

“We’ve been seeing that both onshore and on the lake, not just fishing, but boating in general,” said Colin McGowan, manager of Beachside Boat and Bait. "We’re getting a lot of new customers that are coming out, a lot of new families, stuff like that.”

McGowan was prepared for a busy morning for opening day, but it didn’t really pan out that way.

“A little bit colder today, there is a wind advisory today so I think that has a big thing to do with it, especially out on the water,” McGowan noted. “A little more wavy, a little colder out on the water."

Despite the slow morning Saturday, McGowan expects a busy summer this year. He said last summer was one of the busiest summers on the lake.

"Leisure activities have boomed in the last year, and this year should be just as big,” McGowan said.

Anyone 16-years or older needs a license to fish. Sales of those licenses were up eight percent in Wisconsin in 2020.