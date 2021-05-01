DeLAND, Fla. — Volusia County deputies made multiple arrests Friday night in targeted locations in DeLand and Deltona.
According to authorities, deputies made 16 arrests in a sweep of what deputies called “high crime areas.”
The operation was prompted by violent crime, including two recent homicides in the areas since last Friday.
Detectives obtained 17 arrest warrants resulting from ongoing investigations of drug sales. Deputies arrested 16 defendants on various charges and seized the following:
47 grams of fentanyl
2.7 grams of heroin
5.1 grams of methamphetamine
14 grams of crack cocaine
84 Oxycodone/acetaminophen tablets (39 grams)
73 Oxycodone 30 mg tablets (7.3 grams)
10 Xanax
16 clonazepam tablets
9mm handgun
The deputies and detectives who ran this operation include members of the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force, Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team, Deltona Crime Suppression Team, East Side Crime Suppression Team, East Side Narcotics Task Force and patrol deputies from District 2 (DeLand/northwest Volusia) and District 4 (Deltona).
More arrests are expected.