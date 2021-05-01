PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The cruise industry in Port Canaveral has received directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about what it needs to do for cruise ships to sail again in the future while still helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Port officials and cruise lines say they hope voyages will begin as early as this summer, and some customers say they are eager, too.

According to the Conditional Sailing Order issued by the CDC, cruise lines must be able to prove that nearly 100 percent of the people on board are fully vaccinated before setting sail. Passengers also must be tested for COVID-19 before they can get on the ships.

Melbourne resident Deena Sullivan, who loves to take cruises, said she accepts those rules.

“Personally, I am fine,” Sullivan said. “I don't care.”

Travel agent Amelia Ordaz Rodriguez said she is confident that officials at Port Canaveral will be able to enforce the rules.

“There is always on hand individuals from TSA (Transportation Security Administration) or government,” Rodriguez said. “It may be them in the beginning to enforce that, but most likely, someone with the cruise line.”

At this time, no specific date has been set when cruise ships will be able to set sail from the United States, but the CDC said Thursday when issuing guidance for the cruise lines that they might be able to resume their trips this summer.