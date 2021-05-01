ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Jason Stiteler will not get to enjoy evening walks with his father. He will not get to attend the honors classes next school year that he worked so hard to get in.

He will miss out on a lot of things because he was killed in a hit-and-run crash. All his father, Dr. John Stiteler, wants is closure and answers.

Stiteler sits in his Orlando office at Total Health Guidance on a Monday afternoon, two months after his 17-year-old son was killed.

Jason Stiteler was walking across the street on Conroy Road at the intersection of Hidden Beach Boulevard when a car, believed to be either a 2006 or 2007 two-door Honda Accord, struck and killed the Olympia High School junior on Feb. 27, before fleeing the scene, according to the Orlando Police Department.

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: We need your help to find an '06-'07 Honda Accord, similar to this photo, w/ front & right front damage involved in a hit & run crash on 02/27 at Conroy Rd & Hidden Beach Blvd. A 17-year-old boy was killed as he tried to cross Conroy. Info? Call 321-235-5300. pic.twitter.com/jJN8z0CSDj — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 13, 2021

In a message to Spectrum News 13, police officials stated they have debris from the front of the vehicle that was left behind from the crash. However, they admitted that there are no eyewitnesses or photos, or videos of the incident.

Getting to know Jason

Stiteler shared many things about his son, such as despite having emotional and behavioral issues when he was younger and at one point he was on medication for them, he overcame those difficulties.

“In the last three to four years, he really got his act together and had been doing really well, completely off of medication and just doing really well in a lot of ways. He played football for Olympia High School in his freshman year,” the 55-year-old Stiteler said.

In fact, Jason signed up to take honors classes as a senior next school year, something that people could not believe, his father proudly said, who described his son as an introvert.

After high school, Jason planned on attending Valencia College for two years and then go on to Palm Beach Atlantic University, like his two older sisters, his father said.

Once he graduated, the young Stiteler was hoping to either work as a counselor at his father’s counseling center or work in the marketing department.

While he had dreams, he was still very grounded, his father said. When he was not playing Xbox with his friends and being a member of his church’s youth group, Jason enjoyed evening walks with his father and being physical with him, either wrestling or having his back scratched.

“He definitely loved the physical connection,” John Stiteler described.

However, it all came to a sudden end.

A last meal with his son

“We had probably the best day we had in a long time. Really, the last several months were just so good. We were getting along so well. … We had his favorite meal that night and we were looking forward to going to the beach the next morning,” he recalled the night of Jason’s death.

John Stiteler said that he went to bed early that night and the next thing he knew, it was 2 a.m. when the police were knocking on his front door. At first, he thought one of his neighbors called the authorities because his son was playing video games too loud.

But that is not what happened as police said that his only son was killed in a hit-and-run crash right in front of their home — just 25 yards away from their front door he says — at Montevista at Windermere Apartments.

“It was an obvious total shock. They told me he was walking and he was killed by a hit-and-run driver and that’s all they knew at the time. … My guess he was probably walking down to the park where we play Pokémon Go and he was probably walking, just trying to get himself tired to go to sleep,” he said before going silent in a moment of reflection.

He revealed it was not uncommon for Jason to go for an evening walk if he could not fall asleep and he believes his son went for one around 10:30 p.m. that night.

Police are still searching for the driver, who John Stiteler hopes would come forward with answers.

“I would love to have some closure to find out what happened,” he said after saying that he would offer forgiveness to the driver if there was any guilt. “I know we can’t change the past, but to help bring closure and just answer maybe a few questions, it would be helpful.”

Taking it one moment at a time

Due to his job, John Stiteler said that he has done grief workshops for years, including getting a government contract to counsel those impacted by the Pulse shooting.

However, being on the other side of things is different, he admitted.

“I have done grief counseling for a lot of years and it’s definitely different being on (the other) side. I mean, I’ve grieved before with losses but nothing, nothing compared to this,” he confessed.

Months later, he says that he is still going through stages of grief and commented that while people told him to take it day by day, he said for him, it is moment by moment, and sometimes hour by hour.

He revealed that even something as simple as going to the grocery store brought back a flood of memories and emotions.

“The other day there I was in Publix and they had a big display of buy one, get one free pork loins, which was his favorite meal and that’s the meal I made for him that night he died and I just literally fell on the floor of Publix and cried for 10 minutes. … Then half an hour later, I was able to put myself together and be functional again. I don’t really have bad days, I just have bad moments,” he shared.

He said that he has been grateful for his family, friends and church for helping him get through this difficult time and shared that Jason’s mother and sisters are handling it as best as they could and that they have a lot of support.

But what would really help, he said, is for the driver of the car that struck his teenaged son to come forward and explained what happened that night.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash can call the Orlando Police Department at 1-321-235-5300.