ORLANDO, Fla. — Across the sunshine state, more than eight million Floridians have now gotten at least one dose of vaccine to protect them from COVID-19 as the state works to reach herd immunity in the pandemic.

Many people have gone to public vaccination sites to get their shots, including the Orange County Convention Center vaccine site.

The location has often been one of the busiest vaccination sites in the state and Saturday will be a significant day there.

Saturday will be the final day that the OCCC will be offering first doses of vaccine - it's a big shift for the massive site here that's been offering vaccine steadily for more than four months.

But the site won't be shutting down immediately, they'll continue to offer the second dose of vaccine until their final day of operation on May 22.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said currently, 43 percent of Orange County residents 16-years-old and up have gotten their vaccine. Lifting COVID-related restrictions, like the mask mandate will depend on more residents getting that shot in the arm, Demings said.

“The mask mandate will be lifted on all individuals when we reach that 70 percent of our population that is eligible, 16 and older, so we hope that we get there sooner than later,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

But to get to herd immunity, Florida Department of Health Orange County Director Dr. Raul Pino said it's important to follow up and get your second, final dose of vaccine if you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Right now, Dr. Pino estimates there are somewhere between 35,000-43,000 residents who have not gotten their final dose and it can impact vaccine efficacy.

“So please, complete your series. Although you acquire some level of protection when you have just one dose, we are not sure how long that will last or how high, your best chance to get full immunity is by having your second dose of Moderna or Pfizer,” Pino said.

If you still need to get your vaccine, here’s where you can go:

Starting Saturday, May 1, Barnett Park will be opening up for drive-through vaccinations in addition to the COVID-19 testing. The Barnett Park site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., no appointment needed.

And starting Tuesday, walk-up vaccination sites will open up at four recreation centers in Orange County at Goldenrod Park, Meadow Woods, South Econ and the West Orange Recreation Center gymnasiums. Those recreation center walk-up sites will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you still need your first dose, schedule it right now on patientportalfl.com.