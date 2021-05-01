COLUMBUS, Ohio — What's old is new again at Hocking Hills, with the introduction of a unique sleeping option.

What You Need To Know Campers at Hocking Hills can now stay in a Conestoga Wagon



The Wagon has a bunk bed, king-size bed, and a refrigerator



​Guests will still be able to enjoy the campfire as usual with a fire pit area by the wagon

"What we're going to see is one of the most unique features of the property and that's the Conestoga wagon," said Karen Raymore, the executive director of the Hocking Hills Touring Association.

It's the newest attraction at Hocking Hills Hilltop Resorts and Campground that's giving families a unique camping or glamping experience.

"As you can see it's quite nicely aquatinted. Quite different than I'm sure than the wagons that traveled across the frontier prairie many years ago," Raymore said.

For instance, there are amenities they didn't have back in the good old days.

"Bunk beds for the kids. There's a full king-size bed for mom and dad. There's a little fridge and microwave. A little dining table. Just kind of, it's a nice creature comfort," she said.

And something else the pioneers would have envied.

"There is a brand new bathroom house facility right across just steps out from the front door," she said.

It's basically home away from ​home, just in a wagon.

"It really elevates the camping experience. And then you can still have your campfire which is one of the best parts of camping is sitting around the campfire."

The wagon also has heat and air conditioning.​