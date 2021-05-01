If you're a struggling restaurant owner, relief is on the way.

Beginning next week, eligible businesses here in the Capital Region can apply for funding.

Congressman Paul Tonko is encouraging owners to take advantage of this opportunity.

Nearly $29 billion in federal aid is being provided to restaurants and eligible businesses through the American Rescue Plan.

It can provide these establishments with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss, and does not have to be repaid.

Applications open at noon on Monday, May 3.

To fill one out or for more information, visit the U.S. Small Business Administration website.