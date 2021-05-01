VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested 16 people on drugs charges during busts this week.

On April 29 and 30 deputies and investigators hit areas in DeLand and Deltona.

Investigators said the arrests included charges of armed trafficking in fentanyl, armed trafficking in oxycodone, possession of methamphetamine, and the sale and delivery of crack cocaine.

Residents like Tasia Beener said they are glad the Sheriff's Office is trying to get drugs off the streets.

“I know my community very well, I am aware of my surroundings, I know the area the drugs were confiscated, and I know the Sheriff's Office is working hard to make change for the community,” she said.

A 9mm handgun was also seized during the operation, investigators said. Deputies and detectives from the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team were part of the operation.