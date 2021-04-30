PALM HARBOR, Fla. - The Valspar Championship is back at Innisbrook, and that is welcome news to nearby businesses in Palm Harbor and Tarpon Springs.

What You Need To Know Restaurants, other businesses suffered when last year's Valspar was canceled



Golfers and fans are back in town and spending money



The Valspar Championship runs through Sunday



Many of them lost money when the event was suddenly canceled last year due to coronavirus.

“We missed out on business and money,” said Robby Benincasa, a manager at Johnny Grits on Klosterman Road. “On top of that, COVID hit, too. And we were shut down for weeks.”

With golfers and fans coming back into town, they’ve already seen an uptick in business this week. A welcome sight after a tough year.

“Definitely seen some new people come in. We’ve made some new friends while they’re here. An early morning crowd which helps us,” said fellow manager Christian Llauget.

And you may not think golf and cupcakes are a good mix, but that’s not what they see at Sugardarlings Cupcakes right by the golf course.

“We do have a lot business with Valspar,” said baker Patricia Feltman. “A lot of the people that come to Valspar always look for local businesses. Things that they don’t have in their town.”

In years past, Valspar has drawn more than 100,000 fans. Tiger Woods drew 150,000 in 2018, a record. This year, capacity is limited.

But for those who welcome the extra business, they’re relieved it’s back.

“We’re excited about it being back because last year we didn’t have it,” Feltman said.

The Valspar Championship also raises money for area charities. They’re working with the local Habitat For Humanity this year.