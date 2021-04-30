BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​The Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market in North Tonawanda is expanding.

On May 1, Owners John Pirrone and Scott DeMott will host the grand opening of a third space that will feature an additional 45 artisans.

They repurposed the former White Linen Tea House already on the property into this new space. In addition, they added a bake shop, a café area, a patio and more.

Rustic Buffalo, an artisan market in North Tonawanda, is expanding! They repurposed the iconic White Linen Tea House that shut down last year. More than 100 local artists have their work featured here on this campus of three buildings. Grand opening is tomorrow! @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/VQaMVOZBkU — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) April 30, 2021

Pirrone says the business rose out of the pandemic, as both owners know a lot of artisans and wanted to help those affected by the pandemic.

"We started because we found artisans were not getting work. The Allentown Art Festival was being cancelled, Canal Fest, craft fairs were being cancelled. Artisans were just not able to sell their wares," he said.

This business was born out of the pandemic. The owners wanted to create a space of local artisans so people can support and buy local @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/vG5CHxagNT — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) April 30, 2021

They opened their first building, the barn on this same property, in November of 2020.

Saturday also launches the start of their outdoor artisan market, which will run every Saturday and Sunday from May to October. Everything begins at 10 a.m.

Some good finds too just in time for Mother’s Day! (Can you believe that already next weekend!?) @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/TpBY9JDSJB — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) April 30, 2021

They online shopping, curbside pick-up and home delivery, which is non-contact.

Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is located at 6610 Shawnee Road, North Tonawanda NY 14120.

They are open-year round, with the exception of the outdoor market.