WILDWOOD, Fla. — The expansion of a business in Sumter County will add close to 150 jobs once the new facility is complete.

What You Need To Know MAPEI is adding 260,000 square feet to its Wildwood building



It needs the space to add mortar and grout powder production lines



The company will need to hire nearly 150 people to staff the facility



The expansion is expected to be complated later this year

MAPEI Corporation, which distributes powders for mortars and grouts used in the flooring industry from its building in Wildwood, broke ground last week on a 260,000-square foot-addition.

The company, in operation at the site since 2018, needs the extra space to add powder production lines to the distribution center.

The new building will also increase MAPEI’s need to hire people from the area.

The expansion will help diversify the manufacturing base in the county, while adding good-paying jobs, according to Sumter County Economic Development Director Frank Calascione.

“Manufacturing jobs pay better than the average job,” Calascione said. “Also because their distribution component pays well also. Forklift drivers, truck drivers, these kind of things generally pay more than the average wage, which is good for us.”

Central Florida Civil out of Ocala was awarded the site work, and the majority of the contractors will be locally sourced. The facility will go from 14 employees to close to 160, and it’s expected to open later this year.