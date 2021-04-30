CAPE CARTERET, N.C. – Mac Daddy's Entertainment Center has become a favorite destination for both locals and tourists since it opened in 2008. For Owner Mac Holz, it has been quite the journey.

What You Need To Know Mac Daddy's Entertainment Center is hosting a Grand Reopening on May 1



The event will have live music, giveaways and a chance to off their new and improved games



Owner Mac Holz founded Mac Daddy's after a spinal cord injury left him partially paralyzed



Although COVID limitations made this past year difficult, more visitors are returning with the warm weather

Back in 2003, Holz had a spinal cord injury when he broke his neck diving into shallow water. The accident left him partially paralyzed at just 21 years old. After that, his family asked him what he'd like to do with the rest of his life, and Holz decided to follow in his family's footsteps and create an entertainment center.

“Well, it's true that if you put your mind to something you can accomplish just about anything,” Holz said. “It takes a lot of will and a lot of hard work, but you can make it happen.”

Liara Molnar has been going to Mac Daddy's since she moved into the area last year.

“This place just kind of brings joy to the community. Every time you mention Mac Daddy's it just kind of brings a smile to everyone's face,” Molnar said. “Before I even moved here, I would talk to people back home who knew Mac Daddy's because they would go to Emerald Isle, and then this is the place you come to when you go to the beach.”

Although Mac Daddy's has been open with a limited capacity during the pandemic, COVID-19 limitations were tough on the business since many people were afraid to go out. However, they are starting to see an increase in visitors as the warm weather returns and more people get vaccinated.

“I personally think we've hit a time frame where people are feeling more comfortable. They're ready to get out of the house. ... we think it's a good opportunity to say 'hey let's get back to normal as much as we can,'” General Manager Michael Ryan said.

To kick things off, Mac Daddy's is hosting a grand re-opening event on May 1. They will have live music, vendors, giveaways and more. The event will be held at Mac Daddy's in Cape Carteret May 1 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and they are also hiring.

“I think this past year a lot of us have spent locked in our houses with nothing to do,” Molnar said. “And now the weather is turning great, and we can finally get out a little bit more. People are getting their vaccinations. People are feeling a little more free to leave the house. So it should be great to have an event like this and get the community back together.”

Throughout the pandemic, the staff at Mac Daddy's was able to add some new games and upgrade old ones. Some of the changes include a brand new menu, eight new arcade games, a renovated mini golf course and faster go-karts. The grand re-opening gives them the perfect excuse to show these improvements off.

“You know from last year to this year, there's been a lot of changes, a lot of uncertainties,” Holz said. “So we just want to remind the community that we're here, that we are open. Things are getting better.”

Holz himself is living proof that it is always possible to push through the setbacks. He says his accident was a blessing in disguise.

“That changed my life for the better in a lot of ways,” Holz said. “And you know blessings come in all forms, and in a lot of ways I am happy that it happened because I don't think Mac Daddy's would be here if it hadn't happened.”