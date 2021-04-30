After marking a signficant milestone – 100 days in office – President Joe Biden will help one of his favorite services observe a landmark occasion of its own.

President Biden will head to Philadelphia on Friday to help mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary, which comes amid his push to sell his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan, to the public.

Biden, who will likely fly to Philadelphia to observe the festivities instead of taking a train due to security concerns, will visit the city's 30th Street Station, where he will be introduced to an Amtrak conductor who worked the president's route when he was a regular passenger, as well as deliver remarks, while the newest iteration of the Acela train will be on display.

The visit is part of what the White House is calling the "Get America Back on Track Tour," as Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hit the road to sell the infrastructure proposal – Harris will appear in Cincinnati alongside the state's Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Amtrak stands to benefit from Biden's infrastructure plan, which would provide $80 billion to the rail line. The company said earlier this month that the funding would bring the Northeast Corridor (NEC), a crucial rail line for America's northeast cities, upgraded service and improve trip times, allow Amtrak to operate underserved communities, and "create jobs, improve the quality of life, reduce carbon emissions and generate economic growth."

"President Biden’s infrastructure plan is what this nation has been waiting for," Amtrak's CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement earlier this month. "Amtrak has a bold vision to bring energy-efficient, world-class intercity rail service to up to 160 new communities across the nation, as we also invest in our fleet and stations across the U.S."

The new train network would create over 30 new routes in 15 states, as well as add more than 20 existing routes with more trips, connecting up to 160 more communities and allowing the company to serve 20 million more passengers than the 32 million served in the 2019 fiscal year, according to Amtrak.

New proposed services include routes in Wisconsin, routes throughout the South, and a revamped Texas network. During his successful presidential campaign, Biden ran on sparking "the second great railroad revolution to propel our nation's infrastructure into the future and help solve the climate emergency."

My administration will spark the second great railroad revolution to propel our nation's infrastructure into the future and help solve the climate emergency. pic.twitter.com/0LEAtfweyv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 5, 2019

Biden is a known train enthusiast, estimating that he has made 8,000 round trips on Amtrak between Washington, D.C. and Wilmington, Del. over the years. Biden began making the Amtrak commute every day shortly after becoming a Senator in 1972, after his wife and daughter were killed in a car accident, so he could be home to take care of his two sons Hunter and Beau.

Over the decades, Biden famously became friends with Amtrak employees and passengers, and became a fierce advocate for the country's railway system, including facilitating a $2.45 billion federal loan to help Amtrak fix its aging infrastructure and buy new trains.

"He knew just about everybody that worked in the station and the conductors and other people and Amtrak folks who were on the train for those many, many years that he rode the rail," Flynn said recently of Biden. "He regularly engaged with them and knew quite a bit about them, and I think that’s why he was anxious or willing to be part of our 50th anniversary."

Biden and then-President-elect Obama rode Amtrak to Obama's inauguration in 2009, and Biden rode the train back to Delaware from Washington after the inauguration of President Trump.

The "Biden Express" carried the then-Senator and his family from Delaware to Washington, D.C. after Biden announced his candidacy for president in 1987.

In 2011, the Wilmington Amtrak station was renamed "Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Railroad Station."

Biden also took part in a "Build Back Better Express" train tour in Sept. 2020 in the leadup to the 2020 presidential election as part of his successful presidential campaign.