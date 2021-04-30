TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate gave final approval Thursday to law enforcement reform legislation born in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer nearly one year ago.



The transformative global protests sparked by the incident led the state legislature's minority Democrats to craft the measure, HB 7051, which will soon be eligible for Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature. The bill the governor is set to receive, however, isn't the same expansive reform package it was when it was initially drafted, leaving some Democrats disappointed despite Thursday's unanimous vote.

While the bill mandates a revision of the basic training program Florida law enforcement officers must undergo and limits the use of chokehold procedures to situations when an officer's personal safety is threatened, it doesn't include an enforcement mechanism for violations.​

"There may be some concern that this bill does not go far enough," Sen. Darryl Rouson (D-St. Petersburg) said before the vote. "There's no penalties in this bill, but it's a great step forward, and I think that there are those who will look at this and say with a summer of unrest after the George Floyd murder, we needed to do substantial criminal justice reform."

The content of the legislation notwithstanding, its mere passage is a striking development. The bill was initially viewed by many Capitol veterans as dead on arrival in the Florida House, which is led by Speaker Chris Sprowls (R-Palm Harbor), a former prosecutor whose father served as a police officer.

Mentioning last summer's protests during his inaugural address last November, Sprowls mounted a forceful defense of the law enforcement community.

"We cannot blame all the law enforcement for the sins of a few," he said. "We must not take action that puts lives of Floridians at risk."

After Florida's powerful law enforcement unions threw their support behind the legislation, however, it began moving in the House and ultimately passed there Monday, six days after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd.

The bill requires applicants for law enforcement positions to disclose if they've been the subject of a past misconduct investigation and mandates that agencies retain termination records for at least five years. But those provisions fall short of the statewide "bad cop" database some Democrats have called for, and the mandatory implicit bias training they've demanded is missing as well.

Even before Thursday's vote took place, Democratic senators suggested their fight for broad law enforcement reform is far from over.

"I would appreciate the Republican members of this caucus, of this chamber, to continue to work with us in the next session," said Sen. Randolph Bracy (D-Orlando).