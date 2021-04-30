BUFFALO, N.Y. — An advertising agency in Buffalo is stepping up to provide support for minority-owned businesses in Western New York.

Imagine starting a business during a worldwide health crisis — that's what Kartika Carr did last year.

"Opening during a pandemic was scary and risky, but it's paid off," Carr said.

Carr owns Khari's Cafe on Buffalo's West Side. The cafe is centered around holistic wellness, serving everything from coffee to teas. Since the beginning, Carr's received support from the community, and little did she know some of that would come from Crowley Webb.

"Opening during the pandemic, we had a lot we were doing ourselves and so just getting marketing assistance in any way sounded really cool,” Carr said. “So that's how we heard about the Chroma initiative."

Earlier this year, Crowley Webb launched Chroma by Crowley Webb with a goal to elevate minority-owned small businesses in Western New York. Crowley Webb plans to donate up to $15,000 in marketing and communications support each quarter of the year to a small business.

"We've supported community organizations and not-for-profits since the inception of the company, so this initiative is a big part of that tradition," said Crowley Webb Chief Creative Officer Jeff Pappalardo.

What took place in Minneapolis last year also helped drive the initiative.

"In the wake of the George Floyd murder last summer, we kind of reaffirmed our commitment to the important work of diversity and inclusion,” Pappalardo said.

Carr is reaping the benefits of that commitment. She's gotten help with things like improving analytics on the cafe website, the business's overall internet presence and media attention.

"For them to look at minorities and to say, ‘we know your demographic suffers from [a lack of] resources, especially marketing.’ Most programs are just like, ‘here's a small grant’ or, ‘here's some small technical support,’ but just being able to sit down with them, tell them our vision, them actually hear us and make things from our needs is pretty cool," Carr said.

Check out Crowley Webb's website for more on eligibility requirements and to fill out an application.