The White House marked Arbor Day — a nationwide holiday celebrating trees — on Friday by holding a tree planting ceremony with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Dr. Biden planted a Linden tree on the North Lawn, replacing one removed last month that was deemed a risk by the National Park Service due to the hollowing and decay of the trunk.

As she stepped up to the tree, shovel in hand, the first lady joked about her outfit for the event: "Who doesn’t plant trees in high heels?”

The shovel Dr. Biden used was made from original White House wood, which was used by previous administration. She was joined by two National Park Service officials, as well as the White House’s grounds superintendent and deputy chief usher.

Arbor Day originated in Nebraska on April 10, 1872 by Julius Sterling Morton, who later went on to serve as President Grover Cleveland’s Agriculture Secretary. It was reported that an estimated one million trees were planted on that day.

Since then, Arbor Day is observed nationwide. States quickly adopted their own Arbor Day resolutions, and President Richard Nixon established Arbor Day as a national holiday.

The Arbor Day foundation, the largest nonprofit dedicated to tree planting, which was founded in Nebraska 100 years later, aims to carry on that mission “to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees.”

In 2020, the Arbor Day Foundation addressed Morton’s anti-abolitionist beliefs, condemning his “deeply flawed beliefs regarding race and slavery.”

“We regret not condemning Morton's racist views earlier and we commit to addressing this issue with transparency moving forward,” the organization wrote in a statement last year. “By shedding light on and learning from past mistakes, we aim to build a legacy that is proactively reflective of our values and inclusive of all those who have contributed to the tree planting movement.”

In 2021, the Arbor Day Foundation teamed up with the beloved comic strip “Peanuts” and its iconic mascot Snoopy to plant up to 100,000 trees.

Happy Arbor Day! Peanuts is working with @arborday to plant up to 100,000 trees! Help take care of the Earth 🌎 by posting a picture of a tree with #ArborDay. For every post on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from now until 11:59pm CT 1 tree will be planted!🌲 #TakeCareWithSnoopy pic.twitter.com/3mrRjeZ3wk — PEANUTS (@Snoopy) April 30, 2021

The foundation advised that for every retweet they receive on their Twitter post, they will plant one tree.