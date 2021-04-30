DURHAM, N.C. — Apple plans to invest $1 billion in both North Carolina and its newest, and first, East Coast campus.

The news that Apple is coming to the Tar Heel State is exciting for one Triangle-area, serial entrepreneur.

Scot Wingo is the CEO of Get Spiffy.

When your car is in need of a wash or service maintenance like an oil change, Get Spiffy comes to you and you can schedule a visit through their app.

Wingo has lived and worked in the Triangle since 1995 and says 70% of his customers sign up through the company's Apple app.

So, when he heard Apple plans to set up shop in North Carolina’s Research Triangle, he was thrilled and also hopeful.

"We're real excited," Wingo said. “I'm optimistic that when they open up these jobs in RTP, we’ll have more local developer events.”

Wingo says Get Spiffy already works closely with Apple in California, so a move to here could be significant for his startup.

“More folks we can talk to about being part of their developer ecosystem," Wingo said.

Wingo also works closely with students from the Triangle’s major universities.

“Their first job out of school, they leave the Triangle. They go to Silicon Valley," Wingo said.

Apple says it plans to create at least 3,000 jobs here.

Wingo says he hopes that will keep more of the Triangle’s students here after graduation.

“So, I'm optimistic ... that we're gonna have more of them sticking around. ... Maybe they’ll get a job at a big company like a Google or Apple. Then they can come up into the start-up ecosystem," Wingo said.

Governor Roy Cooper says the new Apple campus is expected to generate more than $1.5 billion a year in economic impact for North Carolina.