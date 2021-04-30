BRADENTON, Fla. — It’s the end of an era, as the doors to the DeSoto Square Mall were locked for the final time on Friday evening.

The closure marked the end to a nearly 50-year run for business owners and customers who made the mall a part of their daily lives.

Customers were given just a few days’ notice of the mall’s closure, with a paper sign taped on the door that read ‘MALL CLOSING FRIDAY 04/30/2021’.

During its final hours on Friday, only four stores remained. One of them, Street Scenes, has been in the same place by the mall’s entrance for 21 years.

Owner Wadai Abraham said they were given a legal notice stating they had 30 days to vacate earlier this month, but the writing has been on the wall for much longer.

“I believe they were just going to close it from the get-go, but saying we’re gonna revamp, revamp, revamp,” he said.

August 15, 1973 - April 30, 2021.



Now that the DeSoto Square Mall is closing for good, I had to find some photos of opening day. Just check out what a huge deal this mall was to the city of Bradenton @BN9 pic.twitter.com/slqP27hsJn — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) April 30, 2021

New York-based Meyer Lebovitz took over the mall in 2017 and announced a round of redevelopment plans that never came to fruition. The owner has since filed for bankruptcy.

Those who know and love the DeSoto Square Mall say their fear is watching the building just sit and rot.

This video shows the sadness today inside of the DeSoto Square Mall. I met a group of walkers who come here multiple times a week and have since the mid 90s. They’ve watched the mall shrivel away ⁦@BN9⁩ pic.twitter.com/JAnscXwhEY — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) April 30, 2021

“It would be a place just to collect garbage. I’d hate to see that happen,” said resident George Parham.

“I hope it doesn’t rot. I hope they do something with it besides just be a vacant building like all the other buildings we’ve seen around here,” added lifelong shopper Sharon Smith.

Spectrum Bay News 9 made numerous attempt to contact the property owner, but has not received a response.