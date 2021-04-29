WEST ALLIS, Wis.— The Wisconsin State Fair is back, which means lots of delicious food will soon be filling the fair grounds.

Things at the Wisconsin State Fair grounds are currently under construction, but come summer the grounds will be filled with people after the decision to move forward with the fair this year was made this week.

When vendors first heard they news they were over the moon excited to be able to come back.

Long time volunteer Jerry Johnson has been a part of the New Berlin Lions Club Corn stand at the State Fair for the past 25 years. He has his usual spot he goes to serve corn.

“I like one on the west side because its close to Saz’s and I like to listen to the music,” New Berlin Lion’s Club member, Jerry Johnson says.

So after a year away, due to COVID-19, it was nice to be back in his home-away-from-home each summer.

“We were just happy and now the big thing is, we know we are going to go and deal with whatever comes next,” Johnson says.

Like many vendors, the New Berlin Lion’s Club relies on a lot of funding from the State Fair, typically selling over 100,000 ears of corn each year. Without the fair in 2020, they only brought in around $40,000 to donate to charities rather than their usual $100,000. They are very excited to be able to get back and raise more money.

Their neighbors across the way at the fairground is Saz’s. The team was ecstatic to hear the news of the fair going forward this year.

“Yesterday when we found out the announcement we were calling and hearing from other vendors and for us it's really a second family to be out there with so many vendors we have been out there for years together. We are just excited to go back out there and celebrate the best 11 days of summer,” Saz’s hospitality group partner, Curt Kluth says.

Meanwhile, for food trucks like Island Noodles, who make stops at both the Wisconsin State Fair and the Minnesota State Fair, to hear one one of their main events was happening this year was amazing— especially after a challenging year.

“It was very stressful because we didn’t know when the end was. And we are getting there now but we didn’t even three months ago, like when are we going to work again, so its been pretty rough,” Island Noodles owner, Monica Jensen says.

But now, they are gearing up to stir up some noodles both at the Wisconsin State Fair and Summerfest in the fall. It’s a bright spot for many vendors who are ready to get out and serve some customers.