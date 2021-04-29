ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The University of Central Florida’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities, a nonprofit that educates and trains families on how to care for loved ones diagnosed with autism, helps with Hispanic families who face a language barrier.

The nonprofit helped Nicole Perez after she moved from Puerto Rico to Central Florida to find the best care for her now 8-year-old son Valentino after he was diagnosed with Autism at age 3.

“It was the best and hardest decision I made in my life,” Perez said. “Best because if you see my son he’s doing some amazing progress.”

The nonprofit helped educate her about on what to expect when raising a child with Autism.

“Organizations like UCF CARD helped me to understand and process the information that’s happening to my son, more importantly, to see him as a child, he’s my son instead of like, ‘Oh, my God. He has Autism,'” Perez said.

When her son began the program, Perez said he was nonverbal.

“You can see the blooming of my son,” she said. “He’s talking, he has friends, he’s participating in the garden club right now.”

“We provide training on behavior basics, visual support, we provide training on potty training, we have a large amount of training we provide to the community,” said Jacqueline Marquez-Duprey, a UCF-CARD ASD specialist.

“Sometimes they think we provide diagnostics or behavioral services and that’s not our purpose, but we can help with families to get those services,” said Aimara Rodriguez, a UCF-CARD Hispanic family liaison.

“UCF CARD helped me train myself to understand, to see the best outcome for my son, and create a community with Spanish speakers,” Perez said.

Currently, all the teaching sessions are done virtually, and about 6,000 of the families the nonprofit helps across seven counties are Hispanic.

The nonprofit also created two Spanish-speaking groups to help Hispanic families, Latinos Unidos Por el Autismo (L.U.P.A) and Cafecito con Jackie.