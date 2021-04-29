The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority announced Thursday that nonstop daily flights from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport will begin August 17.

The service will be offered through American Airlines and tickets for flights go on sale Saturday on the American Airlines website.

“We are obviously incredibly excited that American Airlines has chosen SYR for new nonstop service to DFW,” said SYR Executive Director Jason Terreri in a press release Thursday. “This new route will not only benefit our business community members – who have repeatedly told us that this is a priority for them – but will also open up a tremendous amount of leisure destinations thanks to connections to locations not only across the US, but also around the world.”

The new service is estimated to bring in an addition $16 million for Central New York's economy.

With the addition of nonstop service to DFW, airlines operating at SYR will now serve 25 nonstop destinations.