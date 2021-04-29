ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The number of students enrolling and graduating in teacher education programs has gone down during the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts say the trend had been established before the outbreak.

What You Need To Know Fewer students choose teaching as career, professors say



Enrollment in teaching-related college programs are down



Low pay, standardized testing are two key reasons



Health issues, online instruction, stress add to frustrations during pandemic

Dr. Malcolm Butler at UCF and Scott Hewit at Rollins College, directors of teacher education at their respective colleges, said they see increasingly fewer students come sit in their classrooms.

“The number of students enrolling in teacher-education programs nationwide has fallen by one-third in the past 10 years,” Hewit said. “That’s a huge change.”

Low pay and standardized curriculum and testing, among other issues, discourage people from wanting to become teachers, Hewit said.

The pandemic has exacerbated teacher frustrations, the professors said.

“There is an elevated concern for health,…” Hewit said. “There is an elevated concern over the career that used to be intimate and student- focused and has become an online career.”

The trends hold true at UCF, too.

“It has impacted our enrollment, and our enrollment is very consistent with what is happening across the country,” Butler said.

The numbers of graduates at UCF that lead to teaching certification have continued to decline over the past several years leading up to the pandemic.

Butler said UCF knows for certain that COVID-19 is not helping turn around that trend.

“The pandemic has just exacerbated those same issues,” Butler said.

Challenges from the pandemic also has caused experienced teachers to leave or consider leaving the profession early.

“The online teaching part of it is really driving experienced teachers away…(A school administrator) from Orange County said, ‘We’re really worried about the number of teachers who are going to leave,’ ” Hewit said.

Concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic drove roughly half of all teachers who left their jobs early after March g2020 to quit, a study by the RAND Corporation indicated.

Most of those teachers attributed their decision to increased stress.

“It is driving veteran teachers away, and it is not having a positive effect on enrollments,” Hewit said.

“You had many teachers who were nearing retirement, so there was already going to be this additional need, and of course, COVID-19 has exacerbated many of those same challenges,” Butler said.

Up-and-coming educators who stay in the profession remain dedicated to helping children learn, even during the pandemic, the professors said.

“There is still a considerable number of young people who are passionate about teaching as a profession,” Hewit said. “But there are not enough; there are not enough.” ​

Both colleges are working to make up the gap in creative ways.

UCF is recruiting students in other degree programs to teach in their respective fields.

Rollins has a program that trains paraprofessionals who are already dedicated to students to become teachers themselves.