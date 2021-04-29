BUFFALO, N.Y. — The state is giving Tesla more time to meet its job goal requirement at its South Buffalo gigafactory.

Empire State Development officials confirmed on Wednesday they granted Tesla an extension, giving the tech giant until the end of the year to fill its hiring quota of 1,460 workers.

ESD says Tesla requested the extension earlier this month, citing ongoing issues caused by the pandemic.

This comes after the state already granted Tesla a previous extension on those job numbers last year.

In February 2020, the company said it had created more than 1,500 jobs at the RiverBend site, but the plant was forced to close for about two months during the COVID-19 shutdown.

While Tesla hasn't released any recent employment statistics, it is required to submit a formal report to ESD by May 31.