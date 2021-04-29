SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — With just a few weeks left in the school year, many are thinking about this summer.

However, Serita Beamon, Seminole County Public School District’s next superintendent, is already focused on the next school year.

“You have to prepare for the uncertainty that we have experienced already," she said. "We know a little bit more, yes, there’s still lots of unknowns."

Beamon takes over as superintendent when Dr. Walt Griffin retires July 1.

Before that happens, she’ll go through two months of learning and listening.

A majority of it will include developing the plan for the 2021/2022 school year.

“Our reopening task force will communicate and share recommendations with our board," Beamon said. "That will include measures such as masking. How to address the social distancing issues in our classrooms."

SCPS is doing away with one of its three learning options for next year, and while face-to-face and virtual learning will be available, district leaders expect more students to be in the classroom.

“We want to make sure in this next school year that the things we’ve experienced in this last school year don’t detrimentally impact our students trajectory going forward,” said Beamon.

Beyond her focus on the pandemic, one of Beamon's priorities is to work with the business community to help create learning options for students.

“What motivates them to get up and come to school every day, and trying to marry the deeds of the business community with those motivations and create those programs that are exciting,” said Beamon.

Beamon has worked for SCPS as the school district’s attorney for 16 years.

Her journey to the top spot was not without controversy.

The school board rescinded its decision to offer the superintendent job to Chad Farnsworth in late February and then in March voted to hire Beamon.

She’s hoping for open dialogue among parents, students, teachers and staff — including those who wanted the other candidate.

“To share with me the concerns they have for this district, for their kids, what they want to see in our education community as we move forward,” said Beamon.

Beamon is also making history in Seminole County as the first African American and woman superintendent.

As a role model, she said she hopes little girls and boys will see someone who’s working hard and living out their dreams.