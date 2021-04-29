COLUMBUS, Ohio — Times have changed for brothers Denny and Dave Reinhart after years of farming and raising cattle on their family’s farm, which dates back 150 years.

After their parents passing, they took steps through Ohio's Windbreak Program to breathe new life into the land, planting trees and creating a wildlife preserve.

"A lot of the reason is enhanced wildlife (and) bringing species back. We use to have a lot of pheasants around here years ago and bobwhite quail as well. But the farming operations kind of depleted that. So having the wetlands, grass and the trees help bring those species back,” said Denny.

The Reinhart's are one of dozen farmers taking part in the Ohio Windbreak Program each spring.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry has either planted or distributed more than 20,000 black cherry and walnut trees among others in northwest Ohio this year.

ODNR said trees improve mental well being, reduce energy consumption, improve water quality and reduce wind-induced soil erosion.

“In the big picture, most of the land in Ohio is privately owned, so if land owners like the Reinharts don't take the initiative to do something like this, we're really kind of missing an opportunity to impact the environment in a positive way,” said Ohio Division of Forestry District Forester John Mueller.

For the Reinhart brothers, their mission continues, but the return of birds, ducks and geese is a welcomed site.

“Makes me feel real good. Yeah putting these nesting structures back here, having the birds build nests, all types of songbirds, the ducks and geese going in and out — sometimes I come back here just to sit and watch them,” says Denny.

“There's a lot of different programs and my future plans is to continue to let the trees grow, expand and hopefully more neighbors will start doing it and we can create a more wildlife friendly environment around here,” said Dave.

For more information on Ohio’s Windbreak program, click here.