CLEVELAND — The NFL Draft is bringing a lot of opportunity to local restaurants and businesses.

What You Need To Know After a rough year, Cleveland's local businesses are excited to get some traction again



The owner of GV Art and Design has a big love for the city and hopes visitors will see what Cleveland has to offer



The NFL Draft runs until Saturday

Greg Vlosich, like many northeast Ohioans, loves Cleveland sports.

“It’s a thrill, you know? We grew up die-hard fan," Vlosich said.

As kids, Vlosich and his brother would showcase their art skills and fandom at games.

"We’d go down there with our signs and take them to Municipal Stadium and meet the baseball players and stuff like that and make posters," Vlosich said.

Years later, it's all come full circle. Vlosich is the owner and one of the artists behind GV Art and Design. They work with past Cleveland Browns players like 80s and 90s star Bernie Kosar and current stars like wide reciever Jarvis Landry and running back Nick Chubb.

The company is well known around Cleveland, but when big events come to town, it's an opportunity to display their work on a larger scale.

“It’s really neat now. Any event that comes to the city, any big event that happens, people look to our company to see what we’re going to do," said Vlosich.

So when it came to the NFL Draft, they put a lot of time into their design.

"We really wanted to tie the city into it and make it more about Cleveland and not necessarily just the draft, because it’s such a cool thing for the city," Vlosich said. "Cleveland was always the butt of a lot of peoples jokes, but that was from people who had not been here. So to get these outsiders, people from out of town, sports fans to come to the city and see really everything we have to offer here is pretty cool for us and just for the city in general.”

GV Art and Design has store fronts in Lakewood, Willoughby and Kent. They will have a pop up shop in downtown Cleveland for Draft Weekend.