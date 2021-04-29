MILLBURY, Mass. - A business known for its duck boots and outdoor gear is coming to Central Massachusetts.
L.L. Bean announced Thursday they plan to open a store this fall at the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley in Millbury.
This will be the store's eighth Massachusetts location.
The company reported its strongest year in nearly a decade in 2020 - with an annual net revenue of $1.59 billion.
L.L. Bean’s president and CEO says while 2020 posed many challenges, a record number of people reconnected with the outdoors.