LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grab your hats and place your bets because it's Derby Day, Kentucky. While the last Run for the Roses was just months ago, today's festivities will feel much more familiar to pre-pandemic races. After COVID-19 forced Derby 146 to delay until September and run without spectators, Churchill Downs will host a limited number of mint julep-drinking, fascinator-wearing and Derby pie-eating fans with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The Derby is scheduled to run at 6:57 p.m., with a field of 19 horses and jockeys hoping to win the coveted Kentucky Derby trophy and garland of roses. Thinking of betting a few dollars? No. 14 Essential Quality, trained by Brad Cox, is the morning-line favorite and currently has 6-5 odds.

We'll be keeping you posted on the latest updates from the track and beyond throughout today. Follow along with the latest news here: