PENINSULA, Ohio — Lockdown-weary families might be looking forward to the return of the Countryside Farmers Market at Howe Meadow in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which returns this weekend.

Now in its 18th season, the Howe Meadow Farmers Market will set up on a grassy expanse of the meadow from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday from May 1 through Oct. 30.

Howe Meadow is located at 4040 Riverview Road in Peninsula and offers free parking.

The market will feature more than 50 farmers, artists and entrepreneurs, with 14 vendors new this year, Countryside said in a release.

“After a year of many hard lessons learned, we’ve developed some strong, value-added innovations and we look forward to sharing those in the coming weeks,” said Countryside CEO Tracy Emrick said in arelease. “But most of all, I look forward to getting us all back outdoors in the fresh air and bringing folks together in celebration of great local food in our beautiful National Park.”

Beginning in June, the market will offer customers the option to pre-order and attend the market for pick-up, or pre-order and pick-up orders at the gate.

Visit the Howe Meadow preorder page on the Countryside website to sign up for a reminder when ordering opens and to shop online in June. Be sure to read the instructions for walk-up and curbside pick-up of orders.

At this year’s market, shoppers can purchase produce, pasture-raised meats, artisan cheese, baked goods, coffee and teas. Plant-based meat substitutes are also offered, as well as breads, bagels, elderberry syrup, dog treats, honey, hummus, dips and dressings, and jams and jellies.

Artists at the market will offer handmade soaps and bath products, photographs and postcards, furniture and pottery. Fresh flowers and live plants will also be on offer.

Countryside accepts the Ohio Direction Card through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). SNAP cardholders can get Countryside’s Produce Perks, which is a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $25 for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Cardholders can swipe their cards for the amount they want to spend and receive $1 SNAP tokens, which can be used with any vendors with eligible products. SNAP tokens are valid at any Countryside market.

The Howe Meadow Farmers Market is operated by Countryside, a nonprofit that works in partnership with the national park, its farmers and its stakeholders to connect people, food and land. Specializing in conservation farming and community-based food programs, Countryside operates several farmers markets, with one year-round.

