ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line has revealed even more details about its newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish, which it’s touting to be its most “enchanting” one yet.

What You Need To Know Disney Cruise Line has revealed more details about the new Disney Wish



The cruise line's new ship is expected to debut in summer 2022



It will feature the Disney's first attraction at sea, a water ride



It will also have a Marvel dining adventure and an adults-only Star Wars bar

​The ship is expected to set off on its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, leaving Port Canaveral for a five-night cruise to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney’s private island Castaway Cay.

Onboard the Disney Wish, passengers will find many amenities and offerings to keep them occupied, as Disney showcased Thursday during its presentation.

The ship will have the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, an interactive Imagineering lab for children, a Marvel dining adventure, an adults-only Star Wars bar, Broadway-style shows, live entertainment and so much more. And another first for a Disney cruise ship, the Disney Wish will have the cruise line’s first two-story "royal suite."

First-ever Disney Attraction at Sea

Disney Wish will be the first cruise ship in Disney’s fleet to feature an attraction. The AquaMouse, as it’s called, is a water ride that will feature show scenes, special effects and other surprises. Riders will zip through 760 feet of tubes that travel past scenes of a new Mickey Mouse cartoon short called “Scuba Scramble.” The ride will last two minutes and have a 42-inch height requirement.

#DisneyWish will feature a the first-ever Disney attraction at sea called "AquaMouse," which will take you inside the world of a Mickey Mouse cartoon short. pic.twitter.com/Il4OR9YAB3 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 29, 2021

More Pools and Deck Space

An expansive "district" on the ship, themed to Mickey and his friends, will feature six pools across the tiered decks. The Toy Story-themed district is designed for little children and will feature a splash zone, wading pool and family water slide. Adults will be able to relax in Quiet Cove, which will have a pool, poolside bar and café.

Adults-only Star Wars Bar

In a first for a Disney cruise ship, the Disney Wish will feature a high-end Star Wars-themed bar called Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge. The bar, which is styled like a luxurious yacht-class spaceship, will offer specialty drinks and cocktails inspired by Star Wars destinations like Tatooine and Mustafar.

Aboard the #DisneyWish will be a Star Wars-themed bar called the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge. pic.twitter.com/Eje3RPLuem — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 29, 2021

New Dining Adventures

Disney Wish will have a number of restaurants and dining options for passengers, including Palo Steakhouse, The Rose lounge and Enchante by Chef Arnaud Lallement. But the ship will also introduce three new dining concepts. Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure will be a “Frozen”-themed dining experience that includes live entertainment featuring characters Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf.

For Marvel fans, the Worlds of Marvel dining experience will feature an Avengers mission that unfolds around diners. The menu will be inspired by places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Wakanda.

And at 1923, which gets its name from the year Walt Disney opened his studio, diners will find California-inspired cuisine in a dining room inspired by classic Hollywood.

The #DisneyWish will have a “Worlds of Marvel” restaurant, which will include a mission that unfolds around diners. It’s being described as the first-ever “Marvel Cinematic dining adventure.” pic.twitter.com/4Q0qZkYTb1 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 29, 2021

Imagineering Lab for Children

Inside the kids-only Disney’s Oceaneer Club, passengers will be able to learn what it’s like to be a Disney Imagineer. The Walt Disney Imagineering Lab will let kids build their own roller coaster and ride it virtually.

Staterooms and Suites

The accommodations aboard the Disney Wish will also feature designs inspired by fairy tales. The ship will have 1,254 staterooms, with many offering an ocean view. Disney Wish will also have more concierge staterooms and suites than the other Disney ships, including staterooms above the bridge with floor-to-ceiling windows. Another first: Disney Wish will have four royal suites that can accommodate up to six guests. Two of the suites will be two stories and feature stained glass and a spiral staircase.

The #DisneyWish will also feature 2-story royal suites. The rooms will feature spiral staircase, stained-glass artwork and views of the ocean. pic.twitter.com/uvLlT268nK — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 29, 2021

Disney previously revealed that the ship will feature designs inspired by fairy tales and enchantment. The Grand Hall, the three-story atrium, will feature Cinderella-inspired touches including a large chandelier at the center and a bronze statue of Cinderella the base of the staircase.

Disney said more details will be revealed later for some of the features teased during Thursday’s presentation.

General bookings for the Disney Wish will open to the public May 27.

Disney Wish, the first of three new ships Disney Cruise Line has planned, is the fifth to join the company’s fleet. All three ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas.

For now, the cruise industry remains paused as cruises haven’t be able to return because of the pandemic.