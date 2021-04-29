FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Complaints about trash not being picked up in Flagler county are piling up.

County leaders shared they are getting lots of reports from residents that Waste Pro is not picking up their trash on time. The county administrator says this is highly unusual, saying the complaints only started this month. He reached out to officials at Waste Pro, who said they are experiencing a labor shortage much like other industries, leaving them short handed.

“We’ve had to change the way we do business and the way we run our lives, and this just another example of that," said Flagler County administrator Jerry Cameron. "And we are hoping as we are coming out of this pandemic and you know all of these things are creating these various challenges will soon be over."

TRASHY SITUATION: Flagler Co. Leaders say complaints about late trash pick up are piling up. Waste Pro shared they are having a labor shortage, making it hard for them to keep up with demand @MyNews13 #News13Flagler pic.twitter.com/mXCqBwMcs6 — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) April 29, 2021

Representatives with Waste Pro said they are actively working to recruit and train new drivers and helpers to cover existing routes and to manage the volume changes. They say they have increased efforts in local job fairs, advertising efforts, and launched retention bonus plans as well as new driver referral bonuses.

"This is not simply a Waste Pro issue or solid waste collection concern," a Waste Pro representative said in an email. "The impact of the driver shortage, while not new, continues to spread throughout the United States. All roadway transport industries from over-the-road trucking, gas tankers, rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft as well as hospitality industries such as restaurants, bars, and hotels are feeling the effect.