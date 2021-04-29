BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The condition of the facilities at the Hernando County Fairgrounds is causing issues as residents say it’s at a point of disrepair.

Jesse Arnold is part of the Hernando 4-H developmental program, the only place to show cattle in the county is the fairground.

What You Need To Know Residents in Brooksville say fairgrounds in state of disrepair



Residents expressed concerns to Hernando County commissioners this week



Hernando County Fairgrounds

“We’d go for steer shows and bring them in the ring and show them as well as whatever other animals are being shown there,” Arnold said.

Students gain agricultural experience and monetary funds for their work, but he said over the past few years, it’s been difficult because of the conditions.

“I have had to deal twice with water running through the tents and our water was shut down because they didn’t maintain the water pipe and one broke under cars,” said Arnold.

Several residents joined Arnold at Tuesday morning’s Board of County Commissioners meeting to express their frustration.

Hernando County Commissioner, Jeff Holcomb said, “What brought it to life just recently is having the fair and having these parents that went out there were able to take all these pictures of just another year of decay, another year of dilapidation.”

He mentioned the county fairground has been in disrepair for over 30 years now so he’s in agreement with residents that something has to be done not only to bring it back to its former glory but for safety reasons and that’s what they are working on now.

“We asked our legislative body to ask the AG department to oversee an audit,” he continued to say. “We are looking at the city to help with code enforcement and we’re looking at community involvement.”

He said what’s important right now is that kids are able to display their crafts, “We’re not asking to build the buildings, just maintain it.”

County commissioners cannot vote to remove the current property owner because of his contract.

Commissioner Holcomb also said they are also considering moving the fair elsewhere in the county.

The board will hear the property owner’s side at their July 8 meeting before they make any decisions on how to move forward.