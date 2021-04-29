CLEVELAND — The NFL Draft has various pandemic-related precautions and procedures in place, but the ride-sharing industry is looking forward to the influx of people expected to be out and about in Cleveland this weekend.

What You Need To Know The NFL draft in Cleveland is expected to bring more people to the city



Many ride share drivers are looking forward to an influx of customers



Ride shares took a big hit during the pandemic

A year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft took major hits.

Uber lost more than $6 billion in 2020, but as more people become vaccinated, they are getting back to their "normal" pre-pandemic activities, which include hailing ride shares.

With the NFL Draft in Cleveland this weekend, many drivers are looking forward to the potential for more customers.

Dale (who preferred not to share his last name) has lived in Cleveland his whole life and has been driving for Uber for the last four years.

“I just enjoy doing it," Dale said. "It gets me out of the house and gets me a little golf money.”

He has seen the city deal with a lot of things, including pushing through a deadly pandemic.

Dale said he had to take a couple of months off during the pandemic, but he is excited to be back to doing what he loves, meeting the people who live in and visit the city of Cleveland.

“Every day is a different day," Dale said. "Every hour is a different couple of hours.”

He is hoping the NFL Draft will bring in some much needed revenue to the city.

"It can’t be bad." Dale said. "With everything being closed down for a year, it can’t help but pick it up.”

He said he expects to see an influx of people using ride shares during the draft.

“I’m sure I’ll be at the airport quite a bit this week," He said. "I've been out there already a couple of times today.”