POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-state, joint drug trafficking investigation, has netted a seizure of more than $50 million in drugs.
The investigation, called "Operation Dirty Water," involved more than a dozen law enforcement agencies in Florida and Georgia, including the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
It resulted in the largest volume of methamphetamine seized during a joint investigation.
Investigators seized 1,416 pounds of crystallized and liquid meth with a street value of over $50 million.
According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the drug trafficking organization also has ties with the Mexican drug cartel.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, along with Department of Homeland Security investigators from Tampa and Atlanta, the Haines City Police Department, and Georgia law enforcement agencies, will hold a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. with more information on the investigation.