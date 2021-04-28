ORLANDO, Fla. — Another “Star Trek” alum will be heading to MegaCon Orlando this summer.

​William Shatner, known for his role as Captain Kirk in the TV series, has been added to the celebrity guest lineup.

Shatner joins previously announced guests George Takei, who also starred in “Star Trek,” and the cast of “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy — Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

MegaCon, scheduled for August 12-15 at the Orange County Convention Center, will be held in person this year after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit the MegaCon Orlando website.