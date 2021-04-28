Uber is helping Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 by allowing users to book appointments directly through the app, the company revealed in a presentation on Wednesday.

The service is part of Uber’s partnership with Walgreens amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Effective immediately, Uber users in the United States can find and book vaccine appointments at their local Walgreens through the Uber app — and then schedule a car to take them to get their jab.

Users are able to see which vaccine they will receive ahead of booking their appointment, according to Uber.

“Experts agree, in order to put an end to this pandemic, we need to continue safe habits like mask wearing. And above all, we need to get vaccinated if we’re able,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a video release. “And that's why we’re proud to partner with Walgreens, America’s go-to pharmacy, to help make getting your vaccine as easy as requesting an Uber.”

Uber and Walgreens first partnered in the fight against COVID-19 back in February, when the pharmaceutical company joined Uber’s initiative to provide 10 million free and reduced rides to and from vaccination centers for people in underserved communities.

The new offering was announced as part of Uber’s virtual “Go Get” event, where the company also rolled out a series of other updates in an attempt to imagine a “better normal with innovations that can help you move again,” per a company release.

Among the suite of updates is the ability for users to rent a car through the Uber app. Users can book rental cars through a variety of large rental companies, including Hertz, Avis, Dollar, and more, with an option to cancel the rental up to 24 hours in advance for no charge.

Uber will also roll out its new Valet program starting in Washington, D.C. this May before expanding to other cities later this year, where those who make car rentals through the app can have their car dropped off to them instead of commuting to pick it up.

Users who book car rentals through the app will receive 10% of their total rental spending back in Uber Cash.