GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad entrepreneur refuses to quit despite the limitations others may put on her.

What You Need To Know Ricole Wicks was born with cerebral palsy



She has a passion for basketball



She's the founder of a shoeline called The ColeMind

Ricole Wicks was born with cerebral palsy and a passion for basketball.

“I've never gotten the opportunity to play," Wicks said. "I’ve been in a chair like this since I was 5 years old. I was born with cerebral palsy.”

Mobility is difficult, and it’s nearly impossible for her to use one of her hands. However, she doesn’t let it stop her from getting around, and it didn’t stop her from getting two degrees at UNC Greensboro, including one in entrepreneurship.

But Wicks said people don’t see what she can do. Sometimes they see what they think she can’t, and little misconceptions add up to a lifetime and history of discrimination.

“I think the people who are born with their disability kind of pass through the cracks when it comes to representation," Wicks said. "We don’t see them as CEOs, we don’t see them as mothers, we don’t see them as fathers.”

But she could be on her way to be a CEO one day. Her latest achievement is designing a shoe line called The ColeMind. The company slogan is “Your mind is your wealth.”

“I guess the best way to say is I dreamed it," Wicks said. "I know that sounds kind of funny. I dream a lot, but when I dream I'm not in my chair, I'm walking.”

Although some said she couldn’t reach new heights, for those doubting she wants them to know: “You can be the best ballplayer in the world, but what are you going to do when the ball stops bouncing?" she said.

If you're interested in purchasing a pair of ColeMind shoes click here.