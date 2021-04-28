OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As President Joe Biden prepared Tuesday to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress and the nation on Wednesday, Republican leaders were in Central Florida at ChampionsGate outlining a preview of the challenges to come to Biden’s policies.

What You Need To Know House Republicans to challenge President Joe Biden's proposals



They met at ChampionsGate to discuss ways to fight president's plans



Biden to address U.S. Congress for first time Wednesday



House chamber will not be full because of COVID protocols

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters Tuesday that there is a lot of ground for both sides to cover to reach any compromise on significant proposals.

Part of the House Republicans’ plan to win back the majority of the House in 2022 is to challenge Biden on every proposal and initiative, in particular his multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan.

Democrats say it reaches every aspect of American lives in which they face challenges.

Republicans say the proposal is a nonstarter because it is too expensive and goes too far beyond roads, bridges, and highways.

What is clear is that on every point, the deep divide in Congress and the nation remains.

“Coming into this administration, as I sat at the inauguration, I thought there would be a lot of places we could have bipartisanship,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said. “I think it’s more, in the First 100 days, this president doesn’t want bipartisanship. If you listen to the White House, they don’t want bipartisanship. Bipartisanship is working with any Republican, somehow they title that.”

U.S, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Florida’s District 7, disagrees with McCarthy’s characterization.

“I hope the Republican Party is focused on reclaiming their moral character as opposed to politics at this particular moment,” said Murphy, who has been recognized for her willingness to cross the aisle on legislation. “I welcome the opportunity to work with Republicans who work from a place of fact. How can we solve climate change if the other side believes space lasers cause forest fires? How can you address gun violence when the other side believes school shootings are false flags? How can we address the pandemic when the other side says the virus is a hoax? We need a strong Republican Party that’s centered around strong conservative values, not conspiracy theories.”

Democrats hold a very slim margin in the House and Senate right now, and leaders on both sides say they are willing to meet in the middle. But right now, they have a long road to get there.

Biden’s address Wednesday will mark his 100th day as U.S. president.

Compared to usual, when Congress would gather together to hear the president speak, only a few hundred members will be allowed in the House chamber for the address. The majority members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats, will watch elsewhere because capacity will be limited in the chamber due to COVID-19 protocols.