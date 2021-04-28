OSHKOSH, Wis.— Carrie Olson chats while working on a tattoo on the left forearm of her customer.

They’re chatting about the Wisconsin Dells; it's near to where Olson grew up.

It’s these personal interactions Olson, who owns 920 Tattoo Company with her husband Steve Anderson, says are one of the most enjoyable aspects of her art.

“The way a tattoo can kind of change their mindset or their personal views on themselves. And just the stories I get to hear through doing the tattoos,” she said.

The business has undergone significants changes int he let year as it has adapted to the pandemic.

Among the list of changes, the business moved to an appointment only basis, added air filtration and went from an open concept studio to private rooms. Masks are required and hand sanitizer greets customers when they walk in the door.

“At first it was definitely strange to sit with other people and there were a few nerves, but I think the stuff I loved about tattooing has— at this point — really X’ed that out,” Olson said. “I feel we’re doing things to stay safe, and I trust those things.”

While the year has thrown a mix of ups and downs at the 920 Tattoo Co., Anderson said they’ve approached the need to change with a positive attitude.

“Taking a positive, proactive stance has definitely enabled us to take control of the situation we’re in and to not just react to the challenges that come our way,” Anderson said.

That kind of flexibility is inherent in many Wisconsin business, said Missy Hughes, secretary and chief executive officer at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

It’s also a trait may have tapped into as they’ve navigated the pandemic.

“A lot of the businesses were like, ‘OK, we’ve got to do this in order to stay in business,’” she said. “It’s really a do or die decision to meet that customer where they are.”

In addition to changes to the way the studio looks and operates, it’s also started a web store and selling jewelry and apparel. Moves designed to diversify revenue streams and help future proof the studio.

And that positive attitude Anderson mentioned? That’s a key part of the business, too.

“Remaining inspired, remaining positive, those are things that obviously create good art and make for a good atmosphere,” he said. “That’s what people come for.”