Over the past year, it's been tough for most, if not all restaurants and even breweries across the state.

Meier's Creek Brewing Company in Cazenovia took over the former Empire Brewery around the beginning of last year. And while the brewery never closed, the pub has had to rely more on take-out orders, while dealing with tough state guidelines like limited occupancy and entertainment.

The general manager says the taproom ceiling was raised while the venue added windows and space to see the brewery from the taproom.

Meier's Creek features a different menu than Empire did, which includes their unique food and beer menu. Just recently, live entertainment was added on Thursday nights while some customers have been taking advantage of outdoor seating.

"So we're really excited to have that moving into the warmer months, as well. People can get outside and see our outdoor space. Twenty-two acres as well so, a lot of room," said

The brewery also recently added trivia to their event schedule, and if you're currently looking for a job, they're hiring. You can check out those openings on their website.