CINCINNATI — Findlay Kitchen is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month. Nickey Stevenson, the owner of Southern Grace Catering LLC, has been a part of Findlay Kitchen for four of those years. The incubator kitchen has over 60 active members that can to use the space and be mentored on how to start and maintain their business.

​​For Stevenson, making a great home-cooked meal has always been a passion.

“I think food is just a delight to have in your life," she said.

Especially anything that involves something sweet. Stevenson has been in the food industry since she was 15 years old. Growing up in the south, food and family were especially important.

“On Sundays, we would go to church and then right after church we would go to my grandmother’s house and she would already have our meal prepped," she said.

She said her grandmother never cut corners.

“Everything was made from scratch, home-grown," Stevenson said. "You could totally taste the richness of the food.”

So when she moved to Cincinnati, she decided to take her love of food to the next level.

“I took the leap of faith when I really wanted to know my purpose in life," she said. "I started journaling about the real reason in being in Cincinnati and moving here. And I just stepped out and said you know what, I’m going to start my own catering business. So that’s what I did.”

That is what brought her to Findlay Kitchen, an incubator space that helps develop entrepreneurs to start their own food business.

“They train you throughout the way and they can help you get certified in many of the licensing that you need to start your own business as well," Stevenson said. They have been super supportive."

While the space is celebrating its fifth anniversary, Stevenson has been with Findlay Kitchen for four of them cooking up her homemade creations.

Stevenson said thanks to Findlay Kitchen, she’s on her way to opening her own carry-out storefront.

“I’m looking forward to my next steps," she said. "And definitely a great beginning working with Findlay Kitchen.”