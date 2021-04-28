Federal investigators in New York have executed a search warrant at the home of Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of the city who later became former President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

The news was first reported by the New York Times and later confirmed by The Associated Press, citing a law enforcement source.

The full scope of the investigation is unclear, but law enforcement officials told the AP that it at least partly involves the Ukraine dealings. Giuliani has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine.

Giuliani was central to the then-president’s efforts to dig up dirt against Democratic rival Joe Biden and to press Ukraine for an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter. The former NYC mayor also sought to undermine former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was pushed out on Trump’s orders, and met several times with a Ukrainian lawmaker who released edited recordings of Biden in an effort to smear him before the election.

The move comes as the Department of Justice continues its investigation into Giuliani. The probe into Giuliani’s overseas and business dealings stalled last year because of a dispute over investigative tactics as Trump unsuccessfully sought reelection, and amid Giuliani’s prominent role in subsequently disputing the results of the contest on Trump’s behalf.

A message left by the AP for Giuliani's attorney was not immediately returned.

Spectrum News has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.