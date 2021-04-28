FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Vaccines in Flagler County are becoming more accessible thanks to a innovative partnership between the Health Department of local businesses.

What You Need To Know The Department of Health in Flagler County has partnered with local businesses to set up COVID vaccination sites



Officials hope the local sites will help them reach younger people with the vaccine



The vaccination rate for people 16 to 65 is only 50% in Flagler County right now, experts say

At Finn’s Beachside Pub, bartender Brittany Martins is an expert on shots.

But instead of liquor, on Tuesday she had a dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“I do work a lot, so it was convenient that it was up here at my job,” said Martins.

The vaccination site was part of a new initiative from the Department of Health in Flagler County, to offer vaccinations to employees and customers at local businesses.

“These are just a few of the ways that we are trying to get out into the community and to reach people closer to home,” said Gretchen Smith, with the Florida Department of Health in Flagler County.

DOH officials said they reached out to restaurants like Finn’s knowing that there is a local labor shortage. Manager Amber Batarick said they are all for anything that could help them out during this tough time.

“We only have so much staff and if someone feels like they are sick or exposed, obviously there is a time period that they have to take off, get tested — we require two negatives at least in order for them to come back," Batarick said. "So, if everyone is vaccinated and there is really not the issues of them feeling like they were exposed or feeling ill even, it is a huge weight lifted that we could just carry on every day as planned."

At the DOH, they feel that this move will also help them vaccinate Flagler’s younger population. Officials hope by making it more convenient for those who may work, they will reach a higher vaccination rate.

“Right now, over the age of 16 we are at about 50%, but if you look at the number of people over 65, we are at 80%,” said Smith. “It is really the younger generation that are hesitating to see if they want to get vaccinated, but ironically the people that are getting hospitalized these days and getting COVID are definitely younger.”

The Flagler DOH is now taking their vaccines right to the community. Today they vaccinated over a dozen employees and locals at Finn’s Beachside Pub. They plan to visit different restaurants in the hopes of vaccinating more hospitality workers @MyNews13 #News13Flagler pic.twitter.com/NYuFNaVf40 — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) April 28, 2021

For Martins, who had been trying to find time to get the shot, this opportunity takes a huge weight off her shoulders at work.

“It makes me worry a lot less now since I am around so many people that I don’t know,” said Martins.

It makes getting vaccinated a more comfortable and convenient experience, with some even grabbing lunch and a drink during their observation period.

“Now that it is open to everyone, they should take advantage of this perfect opportunity to look at the beach, come hang out a fun place and get your vaccine,” said Batarick.

While this was their first event, they are happy with how things went and plan to keep going.

“We want to make Flagler the No. 1 in per-capita vaccinations, so we are hoping to move the needle,” said Smith.

People vaccinated at these events can come right back to the same restaurant in a month for their second shot.

If you are interested in being vaccinated, here are their upcoming events in Flagler Beach:

Thursday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Tortuga’s Florida Kitchen & Bar, 608 S. Ocean Shore Blvd.

Wednesday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — The Anchor, 500 S. Ocean Shore Blvd.

Thursday, May 6, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Oceanside Beach Bar & Grill, 1848 S. Ocean Shore Blvd.

In addition, the department will open a vaccination side at the Flagler County Tax Collector’s office in Flagler Beach Sundays starting in mid-May.