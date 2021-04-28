After decades of watching presidents deliver annual addresses to a joint session of Congress as a member of the Senate, and eight years as Vice President sitting behind the president as he delivered his speech, it’s President Joe Biden’s turn behind the podium.

The president is likely to tout his newly unveiled $1.8 trillion American Families Plan as well as his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan



Biden is also expected to push lawmakers on immigration reform and gun violence



For the first time in U.S. history, both of the individuals seated behind the president during the address — Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — will be women

The man who has probably witnessed more speeches to a joint session than just about anyone in Washington, D.C., and even delivered rebuttals to addresses from Republican presidents, will lay out his administration’s accomplishments of his first 100 days in office, as well as pitch his vision of major initiatives to come.

Biden is poised to highlight his newly unveiled $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which focuses on child care, education and paid leave while being paid for by hiking taxes on the wealthiest Americans, as well as his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan. The president will also reportedly make a push for lawmakers to confront gun violence, a White House official told USA Today, as well as other domestic and foreign priorities, including a push for Congress to take up immigration reform.

Gone will be much of the traditional pageantry of the event. Attendance is limited to about 200 people, rather than the traditional approximately 1,600 people who attend, including 535 lawmakers — all 435 members of the House and 100 members of the Senate.

There will be no “designated survivor” this year, as the president’s Cabinet, save for Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, will watch from home. First lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will attend. Just Chief Justice John Roberts will represent the Supreme Court, and all attendees will wear a mask — even President Biden, though he will remove it to deliver his speech.

However, the event will not be without its historic moments. For the first time in American history, both of the individuals seated behind the president — Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — will be women.

The Republican delivering the rebuttal to Biden’s speech will be Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the chamber’s only Black Republican member, and a progressive response to the speech will be delivered by New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

"We face serious challenges on multiple fronts, but I am as confident as I have ever been in the promise and potential of America," Sen. Scott said in a statement. "I look forward to having an honest conversation with the American people and sharing Republicans' optimistic vision for expanding opportunity and empowering working families."

Key members of Republican leadership, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will be in attendance, but Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., will not be attending due to pre-scheduled travel, per his office, instead giving his position to a new member who has never attended a presidential address to Congress.

Much of Biden’s presidency, as well as his successful campaign for the White House, lacked the traditional pomp and circumstance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From a socially distanced inauguration to speeches in parking lots, the Biden Administration has committed to setting an example amid the coronavirus.

“It will not look like or feel like, in many ways, what past joint addresses have,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said recently.

But for a presidency largely defined thus far by combatting the pandemic, a nation finally starting to emerge from lockdowns and mask-wearing, thanks in large part to the administration’s efforts to vaccinate the population, Americans will likely look to the president to find out his plans for what comes next.

