The owner of The Switch Inn in Middletown is hopeful more customers will be willing to come to his bar now that the state is easing some of its COVID-19 restrictions.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the curfew for bars and restaurants will be lifted next month. Additionally, patrons will not have to order food with alcohol.

“I think that during the COVID, when we asked our customers to buy food, some of the regulars we haven't seen. They decided to stay home,” says The Switch Inn owner Ron Longstreet.

Since the start of the lockdown, bars faced a hefty fine if they served alcohol to customers who did not purchase food. Longstreet says that restriction caused many customers to leave, since it meant spending extra money. But now with that restriction lifted, he hopes business will pick up again.

“I think that those people will now come out and come back here,” says Longstreet.

What You Need To Know The curfew will be removed for outdoor dining areas on May 17, and on indoor areas on May 31



The curfew for catered events where attendees have proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID test result will be lifted May 17, and the curfew for all catered events will end May 31



Catered events can resume at residences beginning May 3 in accordance with State's reopening guidelines

This Saturday, The Switch Inn will be hosting a Kentucky Derby party, and Longstreet says once he can resume more regular bar service, he expects customers will attend special events like this one.

“We’re glad people can come into the bars more freely, and that's going to be the beginning of a new thing,” says Longstreet.

Catering events in people's homes will also be allowed starting on Monday. Curfews for outdoor dinning will be lifted on May 17, and end for indoor dinning on May 31.