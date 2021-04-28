CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — After he first took flight as an astronaut nearly 55 years ago, the space industry mourns the passing of astronaut Michael Collins.

Collins died Wednesday at 90 years old after battling cancer.

We mourn the passing of Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who piloted humanity's first voyage to the surface of another world. An advocate for exploration, inspired generations and his legacy propels us further into the cosmos.

Born on Halloween in 1930, Collins became a member of the third group of astronauts recruited by NASA, who were selected in October 1963.

His first mission as the pilot of Gemini 10 launched on July 18, 1966.

“Today the nation lost a true pioneer and lifelong advocate for exploration in astronaut Michael Collins," acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurcyzk said. "As pilot of the Apollo 11 command module – some called him ‘the loneliest man in history’ – while his colleagues walked on the Moon for the first time, he helped our nation achieve a defining milestone. He also distinguished himself in the Gemini Program and as an Air Force pilot.”

Collins became best known as one of the three Apollo 11 astronauts. He remained in lunar orbit on Apollo 11's command module while his colleagues, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, took the first steps on the moon.

Aldrin, now the last surviving member of that historic trio, posted the following to Twitter along with a photo of the trio:

Dear Mike,

Dear Mike,

Wherever you have been or will be, you will always have the Fire to Carry us deftly to new heights and to the future. We will miss you. May you Rest In Peace.

Collins also became a prolific author following his departure from NASA in 1970, including his 1974 book Carrying the Fire: An Astronaut’s Journey, chronicling his life and experiences in space.

Collins was considered a great ambassador of NASA. On July 16, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, he spoke to the launch teams for both Apollo 11 and Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center.

Collins' family released a statement announcing his passing:

“We regret to share that our beloved father and grandfather passed away today, after a valient battle with cancer. He spent his final days peacefully, with his family by his side. Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way. We will miss him terribly. Yet we also know how lucky Mike felt to have lived the life he did. We will honor his wish for us to celebrate, not mourn that life.

“Please join us in fondly and joyfully remembering his sharp wit, his quiet sense of purpose, and his wise perspective, gained both from looking back at Earth from the vantage of space and gazing across calm waters from the deck of his fishing boat.

“Our family asks for privacy during this difficult time. Details on services will be forthcoming.”